Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE SSD) traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. 353,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,400. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $76,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 54,379 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $3,132,774.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 910,967 shares of company stock worth $46,847,027. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,858,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 40,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,189,000 after buying an additional 277,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

