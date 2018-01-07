Sierra Metals (SMTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS ) opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

