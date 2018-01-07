Short Interest in Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Grows By 83.4%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,638,791 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the November 30th total of 3,074,282 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,601,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $400,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,992. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,825,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 815,600 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $7,344,000. Capital Returns Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 1,311,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 664.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 334,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) opened at $20.87 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5,510.00, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

