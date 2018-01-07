Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Shiloh Industries worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

In other Shiloh Industries news, Director Jean Brunol sold 10,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $105,659.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SHLO ) opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.32 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/shiloh-industries-inc-shlo-holdings-increased-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc is a supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets. The Company operates through Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segment. The Company offers portfolio of lightweighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high strength steel alloys.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.