Servicemaster Global (SERV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Servicemaster Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Servicemaster Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of Servicemaster Global ( SERV ) traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 470,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,743. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 3,646 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $169,429.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 6,562 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $309,267.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,490,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,514,000 after purchasing an additional 417,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,463,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 653.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,916,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

