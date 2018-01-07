Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE SWM ) opened at $45.83 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,407.99, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,743,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 919,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 241,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc (SWM) is a diversified producer of engineered solutions and materials for a variety of industries. The Company has two operating product line segments: Engineered Papers, and Advanced Materials and Structures. As of December 31, 2016, the Company conducted business in over 90 countries and operate 18 production locations across the world, with facilities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Russia, Brazil, China and Poland.

