Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 48.1% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 192.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 153,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

MTS Systems Co. ( MTSC ) opened at $53.30 on Friday. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $941.35, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MTS Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-raises-holdings-in-mts-systems-co-mtsc.html.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.