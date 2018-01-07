Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGMO. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 3.15.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 157.66%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 333.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $73,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 11,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $212,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at $497,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,433 shares of company stock worth $894,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 143.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 693,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

