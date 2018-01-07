Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) VP Curt A. Herberts III Sells 15,000 Shares

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $258,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,638.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curt A. Herberts III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Curt A. Herberts III sold 16,630 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $268,241.90.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ SGMO) opened at $17.20 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 333.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

