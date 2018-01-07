Sandler O’Neill restated their buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ SBT) traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 93,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,708. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $13.79.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Jr. Lopp bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth S. Meltzer sold 93,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $295,200 and sold 2,305,855 shares valued at $27,670,260.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sandler O’Neill Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sterling Bancorp (SBT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/sandler-oneill-reiterates-buy-rating-for-sterling-bancorp-sbt.html.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the Bank), offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. As of October 19, 2017, it operated through 26 branches, including 20 in the San Francisco area, four in greater Los Angeles, one in New York City and one branch in Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.