Richmont Mines (RIC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) (TSE:RIC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Richmont Mines earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 43.2210260392571 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $611.66 and a PE ratio of 35.74. Richmont Mines has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Get Richmont Mines alerts:

Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) (TSE:RIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Richmont Mines had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Richmont Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Richmont Mines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.33 target price on shares of Richmont Mines in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

WARNING: “Richmont Mines (RIC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/richmont-mines-ric-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Richmont Mines

Richmont Mines Inc, formerly Ressources Minieres Rouyn Inc, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration and development of mining properties, principally gold. The Company operates gold mines at various sites in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s segments include Quebec and Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Richmont Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmont Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.