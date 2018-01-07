Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6935203092601 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) opened at $27.94 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $33.81.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.38). equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RYTM. BidaskClub downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Meeker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,800,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead peptide product candidate is setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity.

