Reviewing Opower (OPWR) & Its Competitors

Opower (NYSE: OPWR) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Opower to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Opower and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opower 0 0 0 0 N/A Opower Competitors 189 1531 2891 91 2.61

As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Opower’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opower has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Opower and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opower -30.39% -59.02% -26.51% Opower Competitors -23.83% -240.19% -12.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opower and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Opower N/A N/A -11.83 Opower Competitors $1.02 billion $67.00 million 622.41

Opower’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Opower. Opower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Opower rivals beat Opower on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Opower Company Profile

Opower, Inc. (Opower) is a provider of cloud-based software to the utility industry. The Company’s software solutions deliver key customer-facing applications that reduce energy demand and provide customer care. The Company’s software analyzes energy data and presents insights that motivate reductions in energy consumption. Its integrated solutions include Demand-Side Management (DSM), which include energy efficiency and demand response, and Customer Care, which include digital engagement and bill advisor. The key components of its energy efficiency solution include home energy reports, smart meter-enabled e-mails and marketplace suite. The key components of its demand response solution include peak day alerts and peak day feedback reports. Opower’s digital engagement solutions include NextWeb platform, outbound communications, points and rewards, and rates engine. The Key components of its Bill Advisor solution include customer service interface and proactive alerts.

