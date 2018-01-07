Reviewing IMS Health (IMS) and Its Rivals

IMS Health (NYSE: IMS) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IMS Health to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IMS Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMS Health 2.99% 5.62% 1.22% IMS Health Competitors -22.50% -275.78% -5.08%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IMS Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A IMS Health Competitors 770 4672 7374 177 2.54

As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 10.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of IMS Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of IMS Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMS Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMS Health N/A N/A N/A IMS Health Competitors $2.81 billion $291.20 million 354.39

IMS Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IMS Health. IMS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IMS Health beats its competitors on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

IMS Health Company Profile

IMS Health Holdings, Inc. (IMS) is an information and technology services company that provides solutions to its clients in the healthcare industry. The Company has its presence in over 100 countries. The Company’s data set contains over 10 petabytes of data and over 500 million patient records. It serves healthcare organizations and life science companies, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health and medical device manufacturers, as well as distributors, providers, payers, government agencies, policymakers, researchers and the financial community. The Company’s principal information offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings and OneKey. Its technology services offerings include technology solutions, real-world evidence solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services. It offers technology services that include data warehousing, information technology (IT) outsourcing, software applications and other services.

