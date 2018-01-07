Reviewing Coastal Contacts (COA) and The Competition

Coastal Contacts (NASDAQ: COA) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Specialty Retailers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Coastal Contacts to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Contacts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Contacts N/A N/A N/A Coastal Contacts Competitors -3.74% -14.82% 3.95%

This table compares Coastal Contacts and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Contacts N/A N/A -23.52 Coastal Contacts Competitors $2.16 billion $108.20 million 192.97

Coastal Contacts’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Contacts. Coastal Contacts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coastal Contacts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Contacts 0 0 0 0 N/A Coastal Contacts Competitors 369 1009 1099 40 2.32

As a group, “Other Specialty Retailers” companies have a potential downside of 8.14%. Given Coastal Contacts’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coastal Contacts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Coastal Contacts competitors beat Coastal Contacts on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Coastal Contacts

Coastal Contacts Inc. is an online retailer of eyewear serving markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company operates in two primary product segments: contact lenses and glasses. The Company has approximately nine stores in Canada and Sweden. It sells contact lenses manufactured by multinational companies, such as Vistakon (a division of Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.), Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc. and Coopervision Inc. Its products are offered for sale by telephone, e9 mail, through its Websites, which include www.ClearlyContacts.ca, www.ClearlyContacts.com.au, www.ClearlyContacts.co.nz, www.LensWay.se, www.LensWay.fi, www.LensWay.nl, www.LensWay.no, www.LensWay.co.uk, and www.ContactSan.com or at one of its nine physical retail locations. In April 2014, the Company announced that Essilor International (Compagnie Generale d’Optique), S.A. (Essilor) has indirectly acquired the interest of Coastal.com.

