Radware (RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Radware from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 54,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,755. Radware has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $863.95, a P/E ratio of -76.42, a PEG ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,097,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Radware by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,753,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 276,780 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,990,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,998,000 after purchasing an additional 263,014 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

