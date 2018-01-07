QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 77.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,486,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,723,000 after purchasing an additional 145,235 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 39.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 347,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,153,000 after buying an additional 79,518 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $2,660.38, a P/E ratio of 129.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.59. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $113.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.50%.

In other news, COO James H. Reinhart sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $236,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,059.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $680,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,933. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

