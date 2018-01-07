Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $108.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.67.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ PBYI) opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,591.58, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Eyler sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $139,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

