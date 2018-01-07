Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Director Sells $51,375.00 in Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Director Rainer Gawlick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rainer Gawlick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Rainer Gawlick sold 1,500 shares of Proto Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $135,465.00.

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE PRLB) traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.25. 86,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,898. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2,831.14, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum set a $92.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

