Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $12.88 Million in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,269,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,116,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,806,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 187,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $13,536,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $677,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,951 shares of company stock valued at $35,502,729. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on Dow Chemical from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dow Chemical from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, assumed coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DWDP) opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176,482.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dow Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $75.54.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. research analysts predict that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

