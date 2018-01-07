Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Director Sells $847,154.56 in Stock

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman sold 29,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $847,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,384.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $608.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.19 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.68%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 318,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

