Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Shares of Premier Foods (PRRFY) traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Premier Foods (PRRFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/premier-foods-prrfy-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Foods (PRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.