PPG Industries (PPG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2018 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.56.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE PPG) traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.92. 956,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.62 and a one year high of $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,262.29, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. PPG Industries had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,751,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 310,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,211,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,987,000 after purchasing an additional 509,356 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,844,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,054,000 after purchasing an additional 85,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,724,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,017,000 after purchasing an additional 199,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,455,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,850,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PPG Industries (PPG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/ppg-industries-ppg-earns-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group.html.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.