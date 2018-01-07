PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) (PEY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) (NASDAQ:PEY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6863217442026 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Ach (NASDAQ:PEY) opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $910.57, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.84. PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Ach has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv(ETF)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

