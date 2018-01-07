Power Shares Db Commodity Index Tracking Fund (BMV:DBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,335,173 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 2,287,594 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,105,192 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Power Shares Db Commodity Index Tracking Fund (BMV:DBC) opened at $16.71 on Friday. Power Shares Db Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a one year low of $246.70 and a one year high of $348.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/power-shares-db-commodity-index-tracking-fund-dbc-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Shares Db Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Shares Db Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.