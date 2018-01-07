Potbelly (PBPB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Potbelly from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Potbelly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Potbelly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Potbelly ( PBPB ) traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 285,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,816. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.38, a PE ratio of 143.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 713.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 91,380 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 83.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 34.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 250,465 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 179.5% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 996,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 639,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 778,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 116,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

