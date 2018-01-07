Portland General Electric’s (POR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their hold rating on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE POR) traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 750,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3,907.58, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,705,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,573,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,810,000 after acquiring an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

