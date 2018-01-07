Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.08. Approximately 1,033,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 879,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.65.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.65 per share, with a total value of C$108,225.00. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,956.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

