Peregrine Semiconductor (PSMI) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Peregrine Semiconductor (NASDAQ: PSMI) is one of 27 public companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Peregrine Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Peregrine Semiconductor alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Peregrine Semiconductor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peregrine Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Peregrine Semiconductor Competitors 85 455 1009 60 2.65

As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Peregrine Semiconductor’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peregrine Semiconductor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Peregrine Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peregrine Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Peregrine Semiconductor Competitors -1.89% -9.63% -2.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peregrine Semiconductor and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peregrine Semiconductor N/A N/A -15.76 Peregrine Semiconductor Competitors $697.41 million $99.19 million 464.24

Peregrine Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Peregrine Semiconductor. Peregrine Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peregrine Semiconductor rivals beat Peregrine Semiconductor on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Peregrine Semiconductor

Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation (Peregrine) is engaged in the design, manufacturing and marketing radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs) for the aerospace and defense, broadband, industrial, mobile wireless device, test and measurement equipment, and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company is provider of RFICs. Its products include RF switches-antenna, RFswitches-broadband and general purpose, digital attenuators, synthesizers, mixers/upconverters, prescalers, variable gain amplifiers, digitally tunable capacitors, DC-DC converters and power amplifiers. Its UltraCMOS technology enables the design, manufacture, and integration of multiple radio frequency (RF), mixed signal, and digital functions on a single chip. Its solutions target a range of applications in the aerospace and defense, broadband, industrial, mobile wireless device, test and measurement equipment, and wireless infrastructure markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Peregrine Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peregrine Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.