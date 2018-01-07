PBF Logistics (PBFX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PBF Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.9437414862807 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PBF Logistics (PBFX) opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.55, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.60 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 64.05% and a net margin of 38.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PBF Logistics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. The Company operates through two segments: Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. The Transportation and Terminaling segment consists of various assets, including Delaware City Rail Unloading Terminal (DCR Rail Terminal), Toledo Truck Unloading Terminal (Toledo Truck Terminal), Delaware City West Heavy Unloading Rack (the DCR West Rack), East Coast Terminals and Torrance Valley Pipeline.

