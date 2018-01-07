Park Electrochemical (PKE) PT Raised to $24.00

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of Park Electrochemical (NYSE PKE) opened at $20.45 on Friday. Park Electrochemical has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market cap of $410.82, a P/E ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Park Electrochemical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth $3,437,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

