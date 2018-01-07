ORBCOMM (ORBC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of ORBCOMM (ORBC) traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. 579,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,194. The company has a market capitalization of $810.54, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.84. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.62 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $80,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 967,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 39,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $409,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $564,864 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 83,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

