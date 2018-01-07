Ooma (OOMA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

OOMA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 34,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,430. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, Director Alison Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,046.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 8,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $95,286.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,825 shares of company stock worth $630,697 over the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/ooma-ooma-cut-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.