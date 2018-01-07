Ohr Pharmaceuticals (OHRP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Ohr Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 707200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
OHRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.48.
About Ohr Pharmaceuticals
OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.
