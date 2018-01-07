OFS Capital (OFS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Securities cut their price target on shares of OFS Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ OFS ) traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 46,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,053. The company has a market cap of $159.88, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.48. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

