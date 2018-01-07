Novanta Inc (NOVT) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after buying an additional 592,541 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,949,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,838,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) opened at $50.90 on Friday. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1,762.47, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. Novanta had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Novanta’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

In other Novanta news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $26,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,947,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/novanta-inc-novt-holdings-lifted-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.