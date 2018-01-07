Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nova Measuring Instruments earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.8178331839609 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ NVMI) opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/nova-measuring-instruments-nvmi-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.