NorthWestern (NWE) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media headlines about NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NorthWestern earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7216963851097 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NorthWestern (NWE) opened at $57.41 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,790.00, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.38.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.25%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $232,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

