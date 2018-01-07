New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $598,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (RPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 64.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 51.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 668,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $19,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 995,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 62.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 276,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $368,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 102,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,878,183.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,353 shares of company stock valued at $20,151,788. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

