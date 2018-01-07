New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $506,000 Position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,450 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 27,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 671,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 142,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE SBS) opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7,130.00, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.85. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

