New Residential Investment (NRZ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRZ. Vetr upgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.09.

New Residential Investment ( NRZ ) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,440.00, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.02.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.66 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 60.06%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,872,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 211.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,525 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,734,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 512,474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,346,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 483,316 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $20,913,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

