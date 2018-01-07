Nantkwest (NK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NK. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Nantkwest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Nantkwest ( NK ) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 254,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,464. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $365.49 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 102.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,082,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,510 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 57.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 81,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

