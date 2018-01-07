Myers Industries (MYE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Myers Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Myers Industries ( NYSE MYE ) remained flat at $$20.95 during midday trading on Friday. 152,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,744. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/myers-industries-mye-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.