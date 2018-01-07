Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €190.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($226.19) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €207.00 ($246.43) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group set a €200.00 ($238.10) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Commerzbank set a €210.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €184.00 ($219.05) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($255.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €196.60 ($234.05).

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS MEURV) opened at €190.00 ($226.19) on Wednesday. Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €182.00 ($216.67) and a twelve month high of €194.00 ($230.95).

