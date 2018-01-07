Moelis & Co (MC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank. The Company provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MC. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Co from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Moelis & Co ( NYSE MC ) opened at $48.55 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,500 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $402,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,515. Corporate insiders own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 594.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 69.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

