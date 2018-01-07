Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,333 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 65.6% in the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $333,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,759,420. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.32 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at $88.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

