MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP ) opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.86, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $2,023.39, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -1.43.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $44,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,431.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,318,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,254,000 after purchasing an additional 282,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 973.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,133,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,337,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,948 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,742,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,841,000 after purchasing an additional 175,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,532,000.

