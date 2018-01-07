Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mesa Laboratories earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.5749627223318 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $129.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604. The firm has a market cap of $488.03, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.48%. equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

