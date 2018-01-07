Maurizio Carli Sells 2,581 Shares of VMware, Inc. (VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $335,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52,915.89, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $132.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,643.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 3,975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,671 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of VMware from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

