Manning and Napier (MN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Manning and Napier in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Manning and Napier ( NYSE:MN ) traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,304. The stock has a market cap of $57.15, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Manning and Napier has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Holding Co. raised its holdings in Manning and Napier by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 36,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Manning and Napier by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Manning and Napier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Manning and Napier by 637.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manning and Napier during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

